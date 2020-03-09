Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0202

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $378,741.00 and approximately $137,944.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,738,988 coins and its circulating supply is 18,738,976 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

