Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Logansport Financial stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Logansport Financial has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

