Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.98 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, Allbit and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,914,971 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX, DragonEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex, Coinbe, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Bitbns, Allbit, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, Poloniex, DEx.top, DDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

