Loop Capital Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $150.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

NYSE DIS traded down $7.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.71. 1,427,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

