Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $105.31 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

