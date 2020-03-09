LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Director Lynn F. White Purchases 10,810 Shares

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Director Lynn F. White purchased 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $20,430.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,893.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,052. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8,618.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

