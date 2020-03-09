LTO Network Reaches Market Cap of $13.22 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,397,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,532,733 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

