Lumentum (LITE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

2/5/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/4/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/9/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

Shares of LITE traded down $9.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. 1,986,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,421. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -917.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

