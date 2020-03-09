LUNA Achieves Market Cap of $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, KuCoin, GDAC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official website is terra.money.

LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, GDAC, Bitrue, Bittrex, KuCoin, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

