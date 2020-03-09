Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Reaches $2.75 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. Lympo has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $16,130.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Cobinhood, HADAX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

