M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.