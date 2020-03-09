Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $20.61 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIMT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $1,045,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.