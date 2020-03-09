Mackay Shields LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Luther Burbank worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Luther Burbank by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBC. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Luther Burbank Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

