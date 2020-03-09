Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.21% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

TPC opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $699.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

