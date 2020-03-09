Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MAGS stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 million, a PE ratio of 183.67 and a beta of 1.11. Magal Security Systems has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.