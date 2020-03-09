Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Magellan Health worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Magellan Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Magellan Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded down $3.83 on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

