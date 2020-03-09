Makaira Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Makaira Partners LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,173 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 7.2% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of CarMax worth $32,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

