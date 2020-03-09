Makaira Partners LLC Reduces Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Makaira Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 532,000 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up 12.1% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned 0.27% of CDW worth $55,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $111.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

