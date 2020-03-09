Makaira Partners LLC Sells 848,000 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Makaira Partners LLC lessened its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 848,000 shares during the quarter. L Brands makes up approximately 7.6% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of L Brands worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

NYSE LB opened at $22.25 on Monday. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

