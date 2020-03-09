Maker (MKR) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Maker has a market capitalization of $545.10 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Maker has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,133 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, OKEx, CoinMex, GOPAX, BitMart, Kyber Network, IDEX, OasisDEX, DDEX, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

