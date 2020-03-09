Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 194,249 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.67. 40,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,168. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

