Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.29.

TSE MFC traded down C$1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.69. 7,595,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140,660. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$19.41 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$371,263.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$51,092.05.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

