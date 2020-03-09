Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,589,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

