MarteXcoin (MXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $152.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $23,353.00 and $152.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,938,854 coins. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

