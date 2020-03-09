Martha Rochelle Sells 29,344 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Director Martha Rochelle sold 29,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $398,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DMLP stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.38. 336,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,737. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3612 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

