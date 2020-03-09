Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $82,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.73.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $238.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.02 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

