Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

