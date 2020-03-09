Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,059,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

