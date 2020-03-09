Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of MAS traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. 709,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

