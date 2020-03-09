Mason Resources (TSE:MNR) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Mason Resources (TSE:MNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$4.50.

Mason Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 million and a PE ratio of -24.69.

Get Mason Resources alerts:

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for copper. The company primarily holds 100% interests in Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry project in the Yerington district of Nevada.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.