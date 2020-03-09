Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $351,579.00 and approximately $79,786.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

