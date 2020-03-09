MASTERNET (MASH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $212.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $5,188.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last week, MASTERNET has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

