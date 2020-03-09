Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,225 shares of company stock worth $537,025. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.