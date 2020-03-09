Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce $658.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.40 million. Mattel posted sales of $689.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $11.67 on Monday. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mattel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

