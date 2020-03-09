Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,891 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $54.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

