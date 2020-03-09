MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMS traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.79. 639,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.