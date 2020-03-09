MB8 Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $4,554.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00065642 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,384,638 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

