Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,725,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 854.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.03. 321,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.