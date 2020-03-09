Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

