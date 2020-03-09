Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.