MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,245.00 and $204.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 299% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

