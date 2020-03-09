MediShares 1-Day Volume Tops $191,628.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $191,628.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

