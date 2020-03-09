MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. MEDNAX has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $31.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

