MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,970 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of MEDNAX worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 91,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

