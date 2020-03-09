MEDNAX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,587 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,074% compared to the typical volume of 257 call options.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. 1,372,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

