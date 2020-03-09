Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.61. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

