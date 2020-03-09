Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,504 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $107,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,051,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

