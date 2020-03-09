MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $896,427.00 and approximately $161,766.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

