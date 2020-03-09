Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

MRK traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

