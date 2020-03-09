Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,182 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $364,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 178,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 133,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,043,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,048. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

